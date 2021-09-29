UrduPoint.com

Community Participation Key In Preventing , Control Of Dengue : Bangash

Wed 29th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Community participation key in preventing , control of dengue : Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on information , Kamran Bangash on Wednesday said that provincial government has launched emergency preventive measures operation against the rising cases of dengue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement , he said that awareness campaigns and tangible arrangements against dengue already initiated.

He requested people to be responsible in keeping their vicinities clean and clear of stagnant waters.

He said role of people band community was very important in controlling soread of dengue.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in a tweet said that " We are going down hard on Dengue as 1173 cases are reported in province with Peshawar,Nowshera,Khyber and Bunner in the lead.

" He said that a rigorous plan has been set in motion to tackle the menace with strong media campaigns on all platforms.

" A detailed dengue eradication action flow has been planned with all concerned departments including local govt,health,commissioner office and Information".

He said Chief secretary has been instructed to monitor the developmental plans to ward off dengue in its hotspots while the required finances should be released on emergency grounds.

