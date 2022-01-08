UrduPoint.com

Community Policing Best Way To Decrease Crime Ratio: RPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Community policing best way to decrease crime ratio: RPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Javed Akbar Riaz on Saturday directed officers concerned to improve community policing in their respective districts as it was the best source to decrease crime ratio.

Holding a meeting with police officers at his office here, the regional police officer said that protection of public lives and properties was top priority of the police and no negligence would be tolerated in this context. He urged officers to utilize all possible resources to control crime in order to maintain law and order situation.

He directed officers to keep all CCTV cameras installed at police lock-up operational and he himself would monitor the cameras online.

He asked them to respond emergency helpline 15 "Pukaar" at the earliest and initiate legal action on the complaints.

The RPO added that as per directives of the Inspector General of Police Punjab, all DPOs, DSPs and SHOs would remain present in their office as per schedule in order to resolve public issues. He warned officers of strict action if found involved in misuse of power, protecting land grabbers and other criminals.

He said that refresher courses for investigation officers were being conducted in order to adopt latest techniques of investigation to improve performance.

