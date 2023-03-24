UrduPoint.com

'Community Policing' Better Source To Gain Public Trust, Says Addl IGP South

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Maqsood-ul- Hasan on Friday said that community policing was the better source to gain public trust in a fight against criminal elements

He expressed these views while presiding over a crime meeting at the DPO office during his visit to Khanewal.

He said that providing justice on merit should be prioritized so that the traditional image in the eyes of the people could be made better.

Necessary measures were being taken for the welfare of police employees and their problems would be resolved on a priority basis, he added.

He asked the seniors to assist their juniors regarding crime control and police investigation.

In addition, DPO Rana Umar Farooq gave a briefing about various crimes in the district.

Meanwhile, the additional IGP South reviewed police station-wise cases of heinous crime standing resolved. For that matter, he also distributed cash rewards and commendatory certificates among the police officials for better performance.

Earlier, the additional IGP South was received by DPO Rana Umar Farooq upon his arrival at his office. He visited the Yadgar-e- Shuhada and laid a floral wreath. He also planted a sapling along with DPO on the lawn of DPO office.

