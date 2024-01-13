Community Policing Can Play Vital Role In Crime Prevention: DIG Hazara
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2024 | 09:57 PM
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Region, Mohammad Aijaz Khan, Saturday conducted a comprehensive visit to Lower Kohistan, emphasizing the critical role of community policing in crime prevention and security enhancement
During his visit, DIG Mohammad Aijaz Khan underscored the importance of establishing Police Access Offices (PAOs) in all police stations across Lower Kohistan to ensure public convenience. He directed the District Police Officer (DPO) to enhance the facilities at the newly established PAOs in Banked Ronoliya.
The visit included inspections of the DPO office, the newly established PAOs in Banked Ronoliya, and the Patan Police Station. DIG Aijaz Khan held meetings with police officers and personnel during the tour, commending the professional performance of the Lower Kohistan Police.
Addressing the police officers, Aijaz Khan emphasized that community policing plays a crucial role in crime prevention
and contributes to an overall improvement in security conditions.
DIG encouraged positive interactions with individuals visiting police offices and stations, ensuring that their concerns
are addressed respectfully, with legal assistance provided as necessary.
He urged police officers to execute their
duties with professionalism, diligence, and dedication.
Emphasizing the importance of maintaining ethical standards and adopting a customer-friendly approach, DIG Aijaz
Khan stated that successful law enforcement involves making legal protection and assistance easily accessible to
the public.
Furthermore, DIG Hazara instructed DPO Lower Kohistan to extend the facilities available at PAOs to all police stations
in the Lower Kohistan region, ensuring individuals from remote areas have similar access to services as those available at the district level.
DIG Aijaz Khan called for a special campaign against criminals through advertisements and emphasized regular security checks on ongoing developmental projects in the district. In recognition of exemplary performance, he distributed commendations, certificates, and awards to deserving police officers and personnel.
