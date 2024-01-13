Open Menu

Community Policing Can Play Vital Role In Crime Prevention: DIG Hazara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2024 | 09:57 PM

Community policing can play vital role in crime prevention: DIG Hazara

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Region, Mohammad Aijaz Khan, Saturday conducted a comprehensive visit to Lower Kohistan, emphasizing the critical role of community policing in crime prevention and security enhancement

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Region, Mohammad Aijaz Khan, Saturday conducted a comprehensive visit to Lower Kohistan, emphasizing the critical role of community policing in crime prevention and security enhancement.

During his visit, DIG Mohammad Aijaz Khan underscored the importance of establishing Police Access Offices (PAOs) in all police stations across Lower Kohistan to ensure public convenience. He directed the District Police Officer (DPO) to enhance the facilities at the newly established PAOs in Banked Ronoliya.

The visit included inspections of the DPO office, the newly established PAOs in Banked Ronoliya, and the Patan Police Station. DIG Aijaz Khan held meetings with police officers and personnel during the tour, commending the professional performance of the Lower Kohistan Police.

Addressing the police officers, Aijaz Khan emphasized that community policing plays a crucial role in crime prevention

and contributes to an overall improvement in security conditions.

DIG encouraged positive interactions with individuals visiting police offices and stations, ensuring that their concerns

are addressed respectfully, with legal assistance provided as necessary.

He urged police officers to execute their

duties with professionalism, diligence, and dedication.

Emphasizing the importance of maintaining ethical standards and adopting a customer-friendly approach, DIG Aijaz

Khan stated that successful law enforcement involves making legal protection and assistance easily accessible to

the public.

Furthermore, DIG Hazara instructed DPO Lower Kohistan to extend the facilities available at PAOs to all police stations

in the Lower Kohistan region, ensuring individuals from remote areas have similar access to services as those available at the district level.

DIG Aijaz Khan called for a special campaign against criminals through advertisements and emphasized regular security checks on ongoing developmental projects in the district. In recognition of exemplary performance, he distributed commendations, certificates, and awards to deserving police officers and personnel.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Visit Kohistan Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Financial support for journalist facing emergency ..

Financial support for journalist facing emergency situations on cards: Caretaker ..

1 minute ago
 Kashmir Freedom Movement activist Abdul Hamid Niza ..

Kashmir Freedom Movement activist Abdul Hamid Nizami remembered on his 25th deat ..

1 minute ago
 CM KP assures steps for promotion of squash in KP

CM KP assures steps for promotion of squash in KP

1 minute ago
 Health minister promises more medical facilities i ..

Health minister promises more medical facilities in govt hospitals

1 minute ago
 Two young man killed in encounter

Two young man killed in encounter

1 minute ago
 Progress of development schemes of South Punjab re ..

Progress of development schemes of South Punjab reviewed

1 minute ago
PPP to introduce dynamic economic plan: Bilawal

PPP to introduce dynamic economic plan: Bilawal

19 minutes ago
 National exhibition of paintings begins

National exhibition of paintings begins

19 minutes ago
 ISSI holds event marking Global Day of Action for ..

ISSI holds event marking Global Day of Action for Gaza

19 minutes ago
 IGP visits under-construction Police Khidmat Marka ..

IGP visits under-construction Police Khidmat Markaz

19 minutes ago
 LHC dismisses petition against acceptance of Nawaz ..

LHC dismisses petition against acceptance of Nawaz papers

19 minutes ago
 Islamabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Indust ..

Islamabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) delegation visits F ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan