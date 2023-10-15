Community Policing establish launched for kids

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2023 | 12:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) In an inspiring move, Muzaffargarh's Community Policing launched an excellent initiative aimed at uplifting the lives of underprivileged Gypsy children by setting up schools.

These children, who once used to pick discarded papers and other material from trash bins are now on the path to a brighter future.

Under the visionary project titled "Tahafiz Jhonpary School," tent schools have sprung up in the proximity of these children's homes. The main objective of the schools is to provide them with not only a religious and school education but also the essential tools needed for their academic journey. Stationery, books, and other necessary materials are being

generously provided by Community Policing, ensuring that nothing hinders these young minds from flourishing.

District Police Officer Husnain Haider, the driving force behind this initiative, emphasized the significance of investing in the youth of today, calling them the "future of our society." He pointed out that through the power of modern education, these children can be transformed into productive citizens who contribute positively to the city.

Without this opportunity for education, they might otherwise fall victim to the clutches of detrimental habits, including drug addiction. Haider aptly noted that individuals ensnared by addiction often become a burden on society, eventually turning to a life of crime.

