Community policing, technology to change outdated police system:RPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmad Khan said that idea of community policing was in practice and technological facilities were being used to change over a century old outdated police system to improve service delivery.

While addressing a gathering of industrialists at Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) last Tuesday night, RPO said that police department was functioning with the taxes from public and private sector employees, business community and people from other sectors of life and police was duty bound to serve them.

He said that police was performing duty with dedication in Multan region despite constraints.

He said that idea of community policing has been introduced under which police officials were holding open courts in 2700 big mosques in Multan region, besides greater interaction with people at street level. Moreover, students of schools, colleges and universities were being facilitated to pay orientation visits to police stations.

He said that community rooms have been set up in each police station where parties can avail their chances to sort out disputes through talks.

The facility has so far resolved 3300 cases without legal course of action.

Quran has been provided in all lock-ups of police stations besides facility of offering prayers.

RPO said that SSP Operations Kashif Aslam has been made focal person to resolve problems of the business community and asked MCCI to name representative for Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC).

He said that the building of Multan Safe City Project has been completed and it would start functioning as soon as the required funds are released.

MCCI president Sheikh Fazal Elahi said that business and industrialists community be given representation in different committees and sought waiver on 50-km speed limit at Khanewal bypass.

Chairman dry port trust Khawaja Jalaluddin Rumi, former MCCI president Khawaja Muhammad Hussain, Khawaja Farooq, Shahid Khan and other MCCI members and office bearers were present.