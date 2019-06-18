UrduPoint.com
'Community Policing Training Courses Being Upgraded'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 11:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Additional IG Training Tariq Masood Yaseen said that in order to ensure better training of of Punjab Police, modules of professional skills along with character building and moral values have been included in the syllabus of training.

He expressed these views while presiding a meeting at Central Police Office held here on Tuesday to review lower school course.

He said that as per the vision of IG Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan, for best training and promotion of efficient community policing, the training courses were being upgraded besides getting feedback from the force.

On this occasion, Chief Law Instructors of Punjab Police, Educationist Umar Ghazali, Dr Shoaib Ahmad, lieutenant Colonel (R) Maqsood Mazhar along with other experts and trainers were present.

Tariq Masood said that the core objective of this session was to seek feedback of previous course for future improvement. He said that it was our basic aim that professional responsibilities and capacity building of police officers and officials should be enhanced and improved. Their character building and personality grooming accompanied with constructive thoughts should be made better.

Additional IG Training also presided the session regarding course for traffic assistants and traffic wardens in which expert academicians, transporters, chief law instructors and traffic wardens and traffic assistants participated.

On this occasion Addl IG Training Punjab said that the syllabus of traffic assistants and traffic wardenswas also upgraded in accordance with the contemporary needs.

