Community projects prioritized to address public problems: Afridi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Taj Muhammad Afridi and Caretaker Minister for Irrigation Haji Fazal Elahi on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding the construction and completion of Bara and Jabba Dams in Khyber district including Warsak Canal System, held at Civil Secretariat here.

The caretaker provincial ministers were told in the briefing that around one million people will get clean drinking water upon completion of the Jabba Dam, while 300 cusecs of drinking water and 400 cusecs of water for irrigation will be possible with the completion of the Warsak Canal system.

At the briefing, it was further informed that the completion of Bara Dam will not only irrigate 48 thousand acres of land, but it will also provide 16 cusecs of clean drinking water along with generating 6 megawatts of electricity.

On this occasion, caretaker provincial minister Alhaj Taj Muhammad Afridi said that he will give priority to projects of public interest and collective nature so that faster development in the area can be made possible. He also insisted on removing all reservations concerned with the said projects.

Caretaker Provincial Minister Taj Mohammad Afridi also issued instructions to include Malaguri and Bakarabad areas in the Warsak Canal System project so that the people there are provided with clean water, and do not face any problems in this regard.

He emphasized on surveying other adjacent areas so that wherever water access is possible, they can also be included in the project.

The Secretary of the Irrigation Department, DG Small Dam, representative delegations of the areas adjacent to the discussed projects and other relevant officers also participated in the meeting.