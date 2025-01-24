Community, religious leaders urged to address polio vaccination concerns

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram on Friday emphasized the crucial role of community influencers and religious figures in addressing parental concerns about polio vaccination.

Speaking at a seminar on polio eradication, he highlighted the importance of involving trusted voices to build confidence among parents and ensure widespread participation in vaccination campaigns. He also stressed the need to sustain the momentum of polio eradication efforts to achieve a polio-free Pakistan.

The awareness seminar on polio eradication was aimed at strengthening community involvement and raising awareness about the importance of polio vaccination.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rao Hashim Azim, public representatives, religious scholars, community leaders, government officials and social activists attended the event.

The participants highlighted the objectives of the seminar and emphasized the essential collaboration between different sectors to achieve a polio-free Pakistan.

A detailed briefing was provided on the ongoing efforts, achievements, and challenges in the fight against polio.

