Community Rescue Station In Sambrial Inaugurated

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2022 | 02:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi on Saturday inaugurated the Community Rescue Station in Sambrial for emergency service.

Addressing on the occasion, he said the Punjab government was successfully implementing the programme of extending the scope of its emergency service to tehsil level. The launch of motorbike rescue for citizens was a continuity in this regard, he added.

He said that two new ambulances had been provided to the new emergency services station in Sambrial.

Regional Emergency Officer Syed Kamal Abid informed about the aims and objectives of the project, while District Emergency Officer (DEO) Naveed Iqbal gave a briefing about the performance of department.

Former MPA Azim Noori Ghuman, Assistant Commissioner Maheen Fatimaand Regional Emergency Officer Syed Kamal Abid were also present.

