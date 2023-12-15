Open Menu

Community Rescue Training For Govt Employees

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Community rescue training for govt employees

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Iqbal has said community rescue training will be conducted for the government employees under the supervision of Rescue-1122, and in the first leg, training will be imparted to the DC Office Complex employees.

The aim of the training is to ensure better response in emergency situations, he said while addressing a joint meeting of the District Emergency Board/Disaster Management Authority, here on Thursday.

The ADCR said eight rescue teams would be formed on Christmas and New Year which will provide immediate response in emergencies.

A rescue officer, while presenting the performance report of Rescue-1122 for the month of November, said 2,221 patients and injured were shifted to hospitals, while 953 injured were discharged after providing the first aid on-the-spot.

