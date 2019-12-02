Community response vital for safer society: DEO Rescue-1122

District Emergency Officer Rescue-1122 Syed Majid Ahmed has said that Community Emergency Response Teams were vital for establishment of a safe society

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :District Emergency Officer Rescue-1122 Syed Majid Ahmed has said that Community Emergency Response Teams were vital for establishment of a safe society.

The constitution of Rescue Mahafiz Force would surely help in provision of rescue services at street level.

He said this while inspecting an under-training Rescue Mahafiz Force at Canal View Park. Rescue 1122 is providing training to Rescue Mahafiz Force, comprising volunteers. He expressed satisfaction over performance of the under-training volunteers.

The response teams have been constituted at union council level. The teams would also participate in National Emergency Community Response Challenge, to be held at Punjab Emergency Services academy Lahore on Dec 4.