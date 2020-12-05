Community Safety wing Rescue 1122 Multan gets second position in CERT challenge

Community Safety wing Rescue 1122 Multan bagged second position in Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) challenge held at Lahore

Incharge Emergency Officer Admin Muhammad Arshad Khan led the Multan volunteers team while various volunteer teams from across the country participated in the event.

Rescue Headquarters and senior officials from emergency services academy reviewed the skills of community action for disaster response of all participant teams.

The teams were given various challenges including light search and rescue,basic life support, first aid and emergency situation in case of fire and water.

In all these competitions, Layyah team took first position while Multan district remained second.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah participated in the concluding ceremony in which Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar and Director General Punjab Emergency service Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer awarded trophy to DEO Rescue 1122 over getting second position. The commendatory certificate was also given to Incharge Emergency Officer Admin Muhammad Arshad Khan.

Dr Kaleemullah said that the basic purpose of conducting this event was to provide platform to volunteers for healthy competitions.

He said that CERT challenge will be helpful for better coordination among teams and better arrangements during emergency situation.