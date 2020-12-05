UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Community Safety Wing Rescue 1122 Multan Gets Second Position In CERT Challenge

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 04:12 PM

Community Safety wing Rescue 1122 Multan gets second position in CERT challenge

Community Safety wing Rescue 1122 Multan bagged second position in Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) challenge held at Lahore

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Community Safety wing Rescue 1122 Multan bagged second position in Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) challenge held at Lahore.

Incharge Emergency Officer Admin Muhammad Arshad Khan led the Multan volunteers team while various volunteer teams from across the country participated in the event.

Rescue Headquarters and senior officials from emergency services academy reviewed the skills of community action for disaster response of all participant teams.

The teams were given various challenges including light search and rescue,basic life support, first aid and emergency situation in case of fire and water.

In all these competitions, Layyah team took first position while Multan district remained second.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah participated in the concluding ceremony in which Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar and Director General Punjab Emergency service Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer awarded trophy to DEO Rescue 1122 over getting second position. The commendatory certificate was also given to Incharge Emergency Officer Admin Muhammad Arshad Khan.

Dr Kaleemullah said that the basic purpose of conducting this event was to provide platform to volunteers for healthy competitions.

He said that CERT challenge will be helpful for better coordination among teams and better arrangements during emergency situation.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Fire Governor Punjab Water Rescue 1122 Event All From

Recent Stories

The first meeting of the 13th International Urdu C ..

13 minutes ago

ASI thrashes elderly citizen, grabs huge criticism ..

19 minutes ago

Federal Minister for Science & Technology lunches ..

23 minutes ago

Former Multan's Commissioner faces inquiry over co ..

2 minutes ago

Mehfil-e-Milad held at residence of Auqaf ministe ..

2 minutes ago

Food Authority dumps 2,920 litre adulterated milk

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.