Community school teachers demand for enhanced pays

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :For the last few years, the Elementary and Secondary Community School teachers across the province were neglected and now they have started teaching at much lesser pay than daily wagers. They demanded of the provincial government to immediately increase the salaries of community school teachers.

The community school teachers are imparting education to students at elementary and secondary level at monthly salary of 21,000 against the regular teachers who are receiving salaries of more than Rs 50,000 per month.

The number of students in elementary and secondary community schools is also high and their annual performance is also satisfactory.

The community school teachers have asked the provincial government to regularize their services and grant them their right status.