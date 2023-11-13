Community school teachers in Khyber demand Job regularization, release of withheld salaries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Community school teachers in Khyber District are demanding job regularization and the immediate release of their salaries, which have been withheld for the past 28 months.

During a press conference at Jamrud Press Club, teachers from these schools stated that while administrative officers and clerical staff of community schools were made permanent ten years ago, the teachers have not received the same status.

Teachers from all Khyber Community Schools expressed that they have faced financial hardships for the past 28 months, leading to difficulties in their households.

Established in 1995 in Khyber District, these community schools have approximately 2,800 students enrolled, with 86 teachers currently providing their services.

The teachers emphasized that despite their dedication to duty, they have not received salaries for almost two and a half years, causing financial hardships. They highlighted the extreme injustice faced by community school teachers, especially when compared to administrative officers and clerical staff who were made permanent a decade ago.

They urged the government to take immediate action, provide permanent status to community school teachers, and resolve their issues.