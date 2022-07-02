Community support important to overcome dengue virus: Kh Salman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique has said that dengue virus can only be tackled with the support of the community.

He was talking to the media while leading an anti-dengue awareness walk, organised by the Punjab Health Department to observe the anti-dengue day at the office of the Director General Health here on Saturday.

He said that the anti-dengue day was being observed across the province on the special direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz. He said that walks and awareness seminars were being organised at almost all public hospitals.The minister said that keeping the houses clean was basic responsibility of every citizen. He said that the Punjab government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had successfully eliminated dengue virus in the province in the past.

He said that all provincial health departments were working to overcome the dengue virus. He said that the Health Department was trying to create awareness among people about precautionary measures against dengue virus through walks and seminars.

Kh Salman said that the media was also playing a vital role in creating awareness about dengue. He urged people to avoid accumulation of water in their homes and adopt precautionary measures especially during the monsoon season.

About coronavirus, the minister said that 88 per cent citizens had been vaccinated against COVID-19 and urged people to get vaccinated as early as possible. He said that coronavirus cases were once again increasing in the country; therefore, precautions should be followed for it besides dengue. He said that strict action would be taken against officers over negligence in dengue virus awareness campaign.

To a question, he said that the Punjab Health Department was ensuring implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and instructions from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), adding that there was no shortage of paracetamol tablet in the province.

To another question, he expressed his hope that Hamza Shehbaz would easily win the re-voting.