Community training room opens at rescue station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A community training room was inaugurated at Rescue-1122 station, tehsil Jaranwala, on Thursday.

Regional Emergency Officer Dr Mian Muhammad Ashfaq with District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal inaugurated the facility during their visit to the tehsil. A smart contingent of rescuers presented a salute to the officer.

Dr Mian Ashfaq also distributed certificates among female students on completion of their first aid training at the center.

Station In-charge Rescue and Safety Officer Ghulam Murtaza briefed about the performance of the rescue station.

Regional Emergency Officer inspected staff turnout, emergency vehicles and rescue instruments which are used during emergencies.

Station Coordinator Muhammad Sohail Qamar and other officers were present.