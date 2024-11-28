Community Training Room Opens At Rescue Station
Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A community training room was inaugurated at Rescue-1122 station, tehsil Jaranwala, on Thursday.
Regional Emergency Officer Dr Mian Muhammad Ashfaq with District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal inaugurated the facility during their visit to the tehsil. A smart contingent of rescuers presented a salute to the officer.
Dr Mian Ashfaq also distributed certificates among female students on completion of their first aid training at the center.
Station In-charge Rescue and Safety Officer Ghulam Murtaza briefed about the performance of the rescue station.
Regional Emergency Officer inspected staff turnout, emergency vehicles and rescue instruments which are used during emergencies.
Station Coordinator Muhammad Sohail Qamar and other officers were present.
Recent Stories
Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas
Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..
Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..
Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..
Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..
Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests
Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..
Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists
PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark
More Stories From Pakistan
-
5.2 magnitude quake shakes districts of KP1 second ago
-
Agriculture Department, university join hands for ‘Grow More Wheat’ campaign18 seconds ago
-
Deputy Commissioner visits service delivery center10 minutes ago
-
DC reviews facilities in Service Delivery Center10 minutes ago
-
Women Stage protest over lack of hygienic drinking water in IIOJK20 minutes ago
-
Efforts of Overseas Business Forum UK to promote Pakistani products commendable: Governor Kundi30 minutes ago
-
Principal arrested for assaulting student30 minutes ago
-
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts KPK, suburbs40 minutes ago
-
Trust building among traders, FBR stressed for development of national economy40 minutes ago
-
Qamber Police arrest drug dealers, undercover accused.40 minutes ago
-
Software exhibition,job fair held at SBBU40 minutes ago
-
2 miners killed in Mingora40 minutes ago