Open Menu

Community Training Room Opens At Rescue Station

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Community training room opens at rescue station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A community training room was inaugurated at Rescue-1122 station, tehsil Jaranwala, on Thursday.

Regional Emergency Officer Dr Mian Muhammad Ashfaq with District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal inaugurated the facility during their visit to the tehsil. A smart contingent of rescuers presented a salute to the officer.

Dr Mian Ashfaq also distributed certificates among female students on completion of their first aid training at the center.

Station In-charge Rescue and Safety Officer Ghulam Murtaza briefed about the performance of the rescue station.

Regional Emergency Officer inspected staff turnout, emergency vehicles and rescue instruments which are used during emergencies.

Station Coordinator Muhammad Sohail Qamar and other officers were present.

Related Topics

Visit Vehicles Jaranwala

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s ..

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources

47 minutes ago
 Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, sur ..

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas

1 hour ago
 Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climat ..

Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue f ..

Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..

2 hours ago
 Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push P ..

Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..

2 hours ago
 Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to ..

Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog

2 hours ago
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great ..

Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..

2 hours ago
 Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov ..

Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests

3 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minis ..

The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..

4 hours ago
 Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artis ..

Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists

6 hours ago
 PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan