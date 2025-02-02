Community Unites In Kohat Against Aerial Firing, Drugs In Chakarkot Bala
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2025 | 09:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) A significant meeting was held at the Hujra of Malik Ishtiaq Ali in Chakarkot Bala, Kohat on Sunday, bringing together local leaders, elders, and law enforcement officials to tackle pressing issues affecting the community.
The gathering focused on eliminating aerial firing, drugs, and improving law and order in the region.
SHO Usterzai Police Station Saif-ur-Rehman attended the meeting, which was also joined by notable figures, including Malik Manzar Hussain, Chairman of the Reconciliation Committee of Usterzai Police Station, and former local government officials.
During the meeting, participants discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the police and the public, maintain law and order, and address mutual concerns.
The community reiterated its support for the police's ongoing campaign against drugs and expressed determination to work alongside law enforcement to eradicate this social menace.
SHO Saifur Rehman emphasized the importance of public cooperation in maintaining law and order and preventing crimes. He highlighted his priorities, including promoting public policing, achieving public peace and trust, and suppressing criminal elements. Rehman assured the community that no detail would be neglected in achieving these goals.
APP/azq/378
