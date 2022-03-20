Community watchers held hunter for illegal hunting in Chitral

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) ::Community Watchers of Chitral Wildlife Division managed to catch an illegal hunter trying to catch Markhor at Toshi Community Game Reserve and imposed a fine of Rs. 150,000.

According to an official of Wildlife Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa' the communty watchers held an illegal hunter and imposed a fine of Rs 150,000 on Sunday.

The arrested persons trying to catch Markhor at Toshi Community Game Reserve, when an actions was taken.

The hunter was later on handed over to local police for further investigation, the official confirmed.