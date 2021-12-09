'Community with shared future in the contemporary era' discussion at Sargodha University

(@FahadShabbir)

The office of Research & Commercialization at the University of Sargodha, in collaboration with the Pakistan Research Centre for a Community with Shared Future (ICSF), Communication University of China, hosted a roundtable discussion on 'Chinese Premier Xi Jinping's vision: Community with Shared Future in the Contemporary Era' at Noon Auditorium

The discussion commenced with the opening remarks of Vice-Chancellor University of Sargodha Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, while Director PICS Dr Fazl-ur-Rahman was also present.

Khalid Taimur, director Pakistan Research Centre for a Community with Shared Future, and director, Centre for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Zhao Bo Associate Professor & Director Department Ideological and Political Science, and Wang Juan Doctor of Communication & Associate Professor from the Communication University of China, Beijing, China; Dr. Imran Abbas, Department of politics and International Relations, Muhammad Zain-ul-Abidin, Department of Sociology & Criminology, University of Sargodha, Ms Laraib Fatima Hassan Communication & Coordination Executive (CGSS), and Dr Mumtaz Anwar, dean Faculty of Economics, business and Administration Sciences, University of Punjab, participated in the roundtable discussion and shared their perspectives on the themes of the event.

Khalid Taimur discussed the concept of community of shared culture and the role of partner institutions. He said that the Pakistan Research Centre for a Community with a Shared Future is established as a platform to support and build an academic global network with the help of international conferences, seminars, roundtable discussions, student and faculty exchange programs, and online international internship opportunities.

Zhao Bo underlined throughout her address that the objective of shared future programme was to assist the world in overcoming economic, political, and social challenges. International relations must be based on mutual benefits, as this would help China as well as the contemporary world in effectively confronting and resolving global concerns.

In her keynote address, Wang Juan mentioned that China appreciates the shared value of humankind such as peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy, and freedom. In terms of spatial perspective, there is a need to stimulate the vitality of the digital economy and enhance the efficiency of digital government. For this, China is on the way towards a new era of digital civilization to build a community with a shared future in cyberspace.

Dr. Imran Abbass explained Chinese Premier Xi Jinping's concept to address challenges faced by the global world.

Ms Laraib shed light on Sustainable Development Goals and Community with a shared future. She mentioned that increased connectivity with other countries in the world will assist in eradicating global challenges. Therefore, we need to communicate and collaborate to accomplish the initiative of sustainable development goals.

Dr Fazl-ur-Rahman emphasised the importance of Dialogue of Civilizations & its Relevance in the contemporary world.

Dr Mumtaz said that China flourished due to sustainable and persistent socioeconomic policies. We should learn from China for generating robust strategies for our economy, he added.