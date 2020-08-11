Commuters appealed to avoid travelling on Quetta-Sibi Road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Naseerabad Division, Abid Saleem has appealed the commuters to avoid traveling on Quetta-Sibi National Highway due to the ongoing rehabilitation work at damaged portion of Bolan area.

"Flow of traffic on Quetta-Sibi national highway is hampering the repair work being carried out by the provincial government to restore link road between Balochistan and Punjab provinces at earliest," said Abid Saleem.

The Commissioner said that recent floods caused by the torrential rains had damaged Bibi Nani Bridge in Bolan area disconnecting link road between Balochistan and Punjab province.

He said the heavy downpour also caused damages to life and property in Harnai, Sibi, and Jhal Magsi districts.

He stated that provincial government had launched relief and rescue operations in the rain-hit areas soon after the monsoon rain played havoc in the green belt of Balochistan.