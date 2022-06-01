UrduPoint.com

Commuters' Assistance, Tension Free Journey Top Priority Of NHMP

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have said that providing assistance to road commuters for a tension free journey was the top priority of the Motorway Police.

The NHMP through its effective patrolling and policing was rendering services round the clock to ensure safe journey to commuters, said a statement issued through official twitter handle.

A commuter Zainab Batool in her tweet thanked the NHMP for great services and said her complaint was noted immediately and was contacted by the police.

She said thanked the NHMP for its great and timely services.

Responding to her message of thanks, the NHMP said that it was their mission to promote safety on Highways and Motorway through effective enforcement and provision of assistance to the road users by applying the highest standards of courtesy, integrity and professionalism, adding that NHMP was taking all possible steps to provide assistance to the commuters.

On the special directives of the Inspector General NHMP and Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood the Motorway Police have beefed up its outreach and patrolling on motorway to ensure public facilitation all highways and motorways.

The NHMP patrolling teams on various occasions have traced and returned lost expensive items of commuters at various interchanges, reunited lost children found abandoned along motorway, responded to critically injure and deceased individuals in serious accidents occurred on the motorway.

The NHMP urged the motorists to avoid over speeding, use of mobile phone and drowsing while driving at motorway as it caused many serious accidents.

The Motorway Police committed to reduce ratio of accidents through a mega campaign "No More" which would inform the masses on technological gadgets, and advanced initiatives to be used for improved law enforcement and policing on motorway.

