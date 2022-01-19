UrduPoint.com

Commuters Demand Raising 'Veda Buses' Number Plying On Shujabad Route

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 05:31 PM

Commuters demand raising 'Veda buses' number plying on Shujabad route

The commuters have demanded authorities concerned for raising number of Veda buses plying on Multan-Shujabad route to facilitate public travelling daily

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The commuters have demanded authorities concerned for raising number of Veda buses plying on Multan-Shujabad route to facilitate public travelling daily.

Taking to APP, Muhammad Kashif, Nisar Hussain Qureshi, Sajid Abbas, Misha Batool, Nimra and Ifra stated that it was dire need of hour to increase number of buses on the route keeping in view growing rush of commutes.

They informed that they daily travel to and from Multan for their jobs, adding that only a few buses were available which cannot cater all the passengers.

On Saturday and Sundays public faces a lot of problem because of shortage of buses, they said and added that around 12 buses were plying on routine days after every 15 minutes but on weekends the duration rises to one hour between two buses from Shujabad which create lot of troubles for commuters.

They maintained that at times a bus packed to capacity from Multan or Shujabad and it does not stop on stops between the two cities.

"We see several passengers at the stops waiting for Veda bus due to its cheap fair, but the bus does not carrying them due to space problem. It is our appeal to authorities concerned to resolve this problem," the commuters said.

An employee of Veda bus service told APP that From Monday to Thursday only 12 buses ply while on Friday and Saturday 10 buses were available and while on Sunday only 8 bus operate because of school, colleges, office closure in Multan.

On Sunday the duration between two buses is extended to 25 minutes owing to lesser number of buses, he explained.

Several attempts were made to contact AC Shujabad Nadir Shahzad Dogar for his comments, but he did not reply.

Related Topics

Multan Shortage Shujabad Sunday All From Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

PESCO conducts raids on power pilferers

PESCO conducts raids on power pilferers

45 seconds ago
 Russian-Belarussian Drills Should Not Cause Concer ..

Russian-Belarussian Drills Should Not Cause Concern - Deputy Foreign Minister

46 seconds ago
 PM Imran Khan stresses upon development of mega ci ..

PM Imran Khan stresses upon development of mega cities as big engines for econom ..

48 seconds ago
 MWMC implements smart plan for exemplary cleanline ..

MWMC implements smart plan for exemplary cleanliness in city

50 seconds ago
 Russia Not Planning to Attack Ukraine - Deputy For ..

Russia Not Planning to Attack Ukraine - Deputy Foreign Minister

5 minutes ago
 US biotech tycoon opens Africa's first end-to-end ..

US biotech tycoon opens Africa's first end-to-end Covid-19 jab plant

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.