Commuters demand raising 'Veda buses' number plying on Shujabad route

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The commuters have demanded authorities concerned for raising number of Veda buses plying on Multan-Shujabad route to facilitate public travelling daily.

Taking to APP, Muhammad Kashif, Nisar Hussain Qureshi, Sajid Abbas, Misha Batool, Nimra and Ifra stated that it was dire need of hour to increase number of buses on the route keeping in view growing rush of commutes.

They informed that they daily travel to and from Multan for their jobs, adding that only a few buses were available which cannot cater all the passengers.

On Saturday and Sundays public faces a lot of problem because of shortage of buses, they said and added that around 12 buses were plying on routine days after every 15 minutes but on weekends the duration rises to one hour between two buses from Shujabad which create lot of troubles for commuters.

They maintained that at times a bus packed to capacity from Multan or Shujabad and it does not stop on stops between the two cities.

"We see several passengers at the stops waiting for Veda bus due to its cheap fair, but the bus does not carrying them due to space problem. It is our appeal to authorities concerned to resolve this problem," the commuters said.

An employee of Veda bus service told APP that From Monday to Thursday only 12 buses ply while on Friday and Saturday 10 buses were available and while on Sunday only 8 bus operate because of school, colleges, office closure in Multan.

On Sunday the duration between two buses is extended to 25 minutes owing to lesser number of buses, he explained.

Several attempts were made to contact AC Shujabad Nadir Shahzad Dogar for his comments, but he did not reply.