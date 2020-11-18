UrduPoint.com
Commuters Demand To Repair Faulty Traffic Lights In Capital

Wed 18th November 2020 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The citizens of the capital city on Wednesday have demanded the authorities concerned to repair faulty traffic signals as malfunction of traffic lights at major city roads are not only causing traffic jams in peak hours but also road accidents.

The faulty traffic lights in various roads of city were creating immense problems for the commuters where traffic wardens seem helpless to control the traffic mess at peak hours or during emergencies, a private news channel reported.

According to commuters at Abpara chowk complaint that the departments concerned are not giving attention towards the problem which is aggravating the city traffic situation further.

A citizen Mohsin Ali while travelling to Jasmin garden pointed out that most of the signals were turned off during daytime and commuters are pleading for action to be taken to curb the risk of accidents at this crossing.

Another commuter said, the traffic lights have been lying non-functional right for the past over a month and it is causing so much confusion for motorists during office hours so authority needs to pay attention.

A female commuter Bushra Kamran also urged the authorities to take solid steps to prevent traffic jams on city roads because often several ambulances are also seen stuck in the long traffic queues on roads.

Faulty traffic signals in main roads of city are troubling for commuters and traffic police personnel have a tough time managing the traffic, she added.

Zainab Ikram said, mostly bus drivers do not follow traffic signals and in such a situation they have an excuse to break the rules as well.

Javed, a taxi driver said it's irony that the issue remained unresolved and nobody tried to take it up personally to control the increasing number of accidents due to dysfunctional traffic lights.

An official of the traffic police commented that Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) had categorically asked to Capital development Authority (CDA) for repairing old and installing new signals at various spots but there seemed to be no action so far.

He also said that ITP was educating the motorists regarding traffic rules but facing hardship to ensure the enforcement of rules in the absence of non functional traffic lights.

Another ITP official said that due to increasing number of vehicles on city roads it has become impossible for the wardens to control the traffic.

When contacted, CDA officials they said that the authority needs funds for the maintenance of traffic signals in the city.



