Commuters, Drivers Dismayed Over Construction Of Too Many Toll Plazas

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Commuters and drivers traveling regularly on the motorway network have expressed dismay over construction of too many toll plazas.

They said that construction of new toll plazas has created more stops which results in wastage of time.

A van driver plying from Peshawar to Faisalabad daily, Shafiq Khattak said that in the past he used to pay toll at the end of his journey.

But now he has to pay toll at three points�Islamabad, Pindi Bhattian and finally at Faisalabad, he added.

"I have to wait in the long queues for taking cards at the entry points of M-1 at Peshawar, then M-2 at Islamabad and finally M-4 at Pindi Bhattian," he explained how toll booths waste time and energy.

Another driver Amjad Mehmood, who travels daily from Attock to Islamabad and back said it was common to see long queues at the toll plaza on the exit of M-1.

Rashid Malik, a commuter often travelling between Faisalabad and Islamabad for business purposes and said that the additional toll plazas had added to traffic mess. He wondered as to what was the need to create problems in the smooth journey of the road users.He said that it was strange that the motorists and commuters have to wait in queues at two plazas at Islamabad at the distance of a few hundred meters which hampers flow of the policy.

When contacted, an official of National Highway Authority said that separation of M-1 and M-2 toll plazas had to be done as M-2 had been handed over to FWO on Buind-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis.

He said that it had become a compulsion as FWO was an independent organization and it was its right to collect toll fee of M-2.

/395

