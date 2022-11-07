UrduPoint.com

Commuters Face Hurdles Due To Vans Shortage At Intercity Hiace Stop

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Commuters face hurdles due to vans shortage at intercity Hiace stop

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The intercity Hiace stop of G-9 Markaz faces a shortage of vans, which compels women, students and other commuters to wait in long queues on weekends.

Talking to APP, a passenger Muhammad Faisal said that the Hiace stop faces a "shortage of vans from Thursday to Saturday", adding it was the responsibility of the management to arrange an alternative when vans are in short supply.

He said this Hiace stop was important as it "provides transportation services" from Islamabad to Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur and Peshawar.

He bemoaned that the shortage of vans on weekends had "become a routine matter" and during rush hours, "ticketing staff leaves the desk" rather than managing the situation.

Saba Abbasi, another commuter said that "females have to wait for a long time" citing the lack of a proper queue system.

She said it was an ethical responsibility of the transporters to facilitate the passengers with proper seating arrangement and manage a queue system on a first-come, first-served basis.

A driver Imran told APP that the drivers from other routes were reluctant in offering their services in times of rush hour due to high charges.

When contacted by the management of the Hiace stop, a staffer Samar Khan told APP that there were 26 vans for Haripur, while 35 to 40 vans provide services on daily basis on the routes of Abbottabad, Peshawar and Mansehra.

He said on weekends hostel students, employees and people who reside in Islamabad, travel to their hometowns which creates "a load that is difficult to manage".

He said the management was aware of the issue and in time of rush hours try to resolve the issue by arranging and requesting vans from other routes.

\395

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Shortage Abbottabad Driver Mansehra Haripur Turkish Lira Women From

Recent Stories

Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

28 minutes ago
 Deliberations by COP27 leaders to shape future abo ..

Deliberations by COP27 leaders to shape future about climate change: PM

41 minutes ago
 SC orders IGP to register FIR against attack on Im ..

SC orders IGP to register FIR against attack on Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Balochistan Judicial Academy exposes special branc ..

Balochistan Judicial Academy exposes special branch's claim about Swati's stay

2 hours ago
 CJP to consider today PM's request for formation o ..

CJP to consider today PM's request for formation of full court commission to pro ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.