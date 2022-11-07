Commuters face hurdles due to vans shortage at intercity Hiace stop

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The intercity Hiace stop of G-9 Markaz faces a shortage of vans, which compels women, students and other commuters to wait in long queues on weekends.

Talking to APP, a passenger Muhammad Faisal said that the Hiace stop faces a "shortage of vans from Thursday to Saturday", adding it was the responsibility of the management to arrange an alternative when vans are in short supply.

He said this Hiace stop was important as it "provides transportation services" from Islamabad to Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur and Peshawar.

He bemoaned that the shortage of vans on weekends had "become a routine matter" and during rush hours, "ticketing staff leaves the desk" rather than managing the situation.

Saba Abbasi, another commuter said that "females have to wait for a long time" citing the lack of a proper queue system.

She said it was an ethical responsibility of the transporters to facilitate the passengers with proper seating arrangement and manage a queue system on a first-come, first-served basis.

A driver Imran told APP that the drivers from other routes were reluctant in offering their services in times of rush hour due to high charges.

When contacted by the management of the Hiace stop, a staffer Samar Khan told APP that there were 26 vans for Haripur, while 35 to 40 vans provide services on daily basis on the routes of Abbottabad, Peshawar and Mansehra.

He said on weekends hostel students, employees and people who reside in Islamabad, travel to their hometowns which creates "a load that is difficult to manage".

He said the management was aware of the issue and in time of rush hours try to resolve the issue by arranging and requesting vans from other routes.

