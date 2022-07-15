UrduPoint.com

Commuters Hails Vital Project Of Green, Blue Line Bus Service

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Commuters hails vital project of Green, Blue line bus service

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Commuters from various walks of life Friday hailed the government for its completion of the biggest vital project of 'Green line and Blue line' metro bus services in Islamabad.

These international standard services would now benefit a lot to people who were unable to afford their private conveyance and hesitate using public transport due to poor service and mismanagement, said a group of female commuters while talking to Radio Pakistan.

A working lady said the move will encourage more women to take the bus service as it is more comfortable and secure.

Employees of different public and private sector organizations and the working class also welcomed the government step as public friendly, providing the citizens with respectful traveling without any hassle and chaos.

Tourists appreciated the Blue line and Green line metro bus services as they called Names of important spots which helps them reach different destinations accurately and affordable.

Students also hailed the step as very beneficial as it has reduced the cost of their days traveling and as they reach educational institutions easily.

Female passengers while welcoming the initiative by the government said that the service is very safe and secure for them.

Patients and their attendees who visit PIMS and polyclinic hospital also hailed the initiative the passengers also demanded that the service should be extended to other areas of the twin cities.

