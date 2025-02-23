Commuters plea for more blue line buses to ease travel woes

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Commuters residing near the Islamabad Expressway Wednesday demanded an increase in the number of Blue Line buses, citing chronic overcrowding that was disrupting their daily routines.

According to them, the Blue Line bus service has become a vital part of the city's public transportation system but the current fleet is insufficient to meet the growing demand.

For years, the Blue Line Bus service has been a vital lifeline for thousands of Islamabad residents, offering affordable transportation to various parts of the city.

However, as Islamabad's population continued to grow at a rapid pace, the demand for Blue Line Buses significantly surpassed the available supply, creating a pressing need for expansion.

A commuter Ayesha Khan said, "We often have to wait for over 30 minutes to get a Blue Line bus, and even then, we're packed like sardines.".

She lamented that even if they are lucky enough to get a seat on the bus, it's always jam-packed and overcrowded, causing unbearable suffocation.

We urge the relevant authority to increase the number of buses and routes to provide better connectivity to all residents, she stated.

Another commuter Shabana shared her experience of trying to get a seat on the Blue Bus saying, despite waiting for a long time, every bus that arrived was jam-packed, forcing her to abandon her efforts and take a cab instead." She said that the Blue Line bus service is a great initiative but we urge the authority concerned to increase the number of buses and routes to provide better connectivity to all residents.

She praised the Blue Line service as an outstanding initiative for the middle class, who cannot afford private transportation.

However, she expressed concern that despite its benefits, commuters are forced to wait for an extended period only to board a jam-packed bus, highlighting the need for improvements to the service.

