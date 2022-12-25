Commuters to avoid unnecessary travel on Motorway during foggy weather: Saqib Shah

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Superintendent of Police Hazara Motorway Syed Saqib Hussain Sunday advised the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during foggy days.

He expressed these views while talking to the commuters.

Saqib Shah said that dense fog continues to blanket the plain areas of KP and Punjab due to which visibility has been reduced and drivers need to take extra care while driving.

He urged that citizens should travel during the sunlight hours and that they should also install fog lights on their vehicles at both, the rear and front sides and ensure that windscreen wipers are functional.

SP Hazara Motorway adding said that use of high beam light in fog impairs visibility so headlights should be kept at low beam. Drivers should always maintain a safe distance while traveling on Highways and Motorways.

In case of any assistance or information, contact the National Highway and Motorway Police(NHMP) through the 130 Helpline.