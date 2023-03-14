Commuters voice concerns over overcrowding in public transport

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Commuters of twin cities have demanded authorities concerned to take strict action against overloading in public transport and increase night surveillance to resolve this issue.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, a commuter Usama Tariq pointed out that the problem of overcrowding was particularly acute on weekends, public holidays and at night, when public transport options are limited and people often have no choice but to take overcrowded vehicles.

Another traveller Jibran Javed criticized the lack of public awareness about the issue, noting that many people were unaware of the risks posed by overcrowded vehicles.

He said that an intensive effort to raise awareness among the public about the importance of following the rules was essential.

When contacted with the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP), an official highlighted that while the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) was primarily responsible for regulating the allowed capacity of public transport vehicles, the NHMP was also taking measures to enforce the regulations.

He said that NHMP has been imposing fines on transporters who violate the allowed capacity and NHMP has also been working to raise awareness of the issue among the public.

However, the official acknowledged that it can be difficult for the NHMP to take strict action against violators, as it would be highly inconvenient for passengers to disembark in the middle of the motorway.

Moreover, the official emphasized that it is the ethical responsibility of passengers to refuse to take a seat in a vehicle that exceeds its capacity.

He noted that drivers and transporters may offer extra seats yet, it is ultimately the decision of the passengers to accept or decline the offer.

The official also urged the public to consistently show responsible behaviour by denying to travel in violators' transport which will help to discourage transporters from violating the allowed capacity and promote a comfortable travel experience for all.

