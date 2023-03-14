UrduPoint.com

Commuters Voice Concerns Over Overcrowding In Public Transport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Commuters voice concerns over overcrowding in public transport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Commuters of twin cities have demanded authorities concerned to take strict action against overloading in public transport and increase night surveillance to resolve this issue.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, a commuter Usama Tariq pointed out that the problem of overcrowding was particularly acute on weekends, public holidays and at night, when public transport options are limited and people often have no choice but to take overcrowded vehicles.

Another traveller Jibran Javed criticized the lack of public awareness about the issue, noting that many people were unaware of the risks posed by overcrowded vehicles.

He said that an intensive effort to raise awareness among the public about the importance of following the rules was essential.

When contacted with the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP), an official highlighted that while the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) was primarily responsible for regulating the allowed capacity of public transport vehicles, the NHMP was also taking measures to enforce the regulations.

He said that NHMP has been imposing fines on transporters who violate the allowed capacity and NHMP has also been working to raise awareness of the issue among the public.

However, the official acknowledged that it can be difficult for the NHMP to take strict action against violators, as it would be highly inconvenient for passengers to disembark in the middle of the motorway.

Moreover, the official emphasized that it is the ethical responsibility of passengers to refuse to take a seat in a vehicle that exceeds its capacity.

He noted that drivers and transporters may offer extra seats yet, it is ultimately the decision of the passengers to accept or decline the offer.

The official also urged the public to consistently show responsible behaviour by denying to travel in violators' transport which will help to discourage transporters from violating the allowed capacity and promote a comfortable travel experience for all.

\395

Related Topics

Police Motorway Holidays Vehicles Vehicle RTA May All From

Recent Stories

Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran a ..

Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia is a very impo ..

4 minutes ago
 50% discount on COVID-19 fines effective from Marc ..

50% discount on COVID-19 fines effective from March 15

8 minutes ago
 PM accords in-principle approval to set price of c ..

PM accords in-principle approval to set price of cotton at Rs8500 per 40kg for t ..

1 hour ago
 World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term dev ..

World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term development: Martin Raiser

2 hours ago
 PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln ..

PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln deserving people of ICT

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.