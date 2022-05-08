UrduPoint.com

Compact Bridge To Be Installed In A Month To Replace GLOF Destroyed Bridge In Hunza: Chairman NHA

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Compact bridge to be installed in a month to replace GLOF destroyed bridge in Hunza: Chairman NHA

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Captain ® Muhammad Khurram Agha Sunday said on the special instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a compact bridge would be completed on war footing in a month in the area of Hassanabad, Hunza after destruction of an old bridge due to Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF).

During his visit to Hassanabad, the Chairman NHA met the local people and told that early relief would be provided to them and a temporary bridge would be installed in a month.

He said the NHA was prepared for any eventuality and the experts of structural designs had already completed the design of the regular bridge, adding work on the regular bridge would start immediately and within six to eight months the bridge will be completed.

The necessary supplies to the area would continue even before the completion of the temporary compact bridge, he added.

He said he was in contact with the Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan and it was decided to take all emergency measures to protect the local population from any further untoward situation.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Flood Visit Gilgit Baltistan NHA Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

12 hours ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

21 hours ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

21 hours ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

21 hours ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.