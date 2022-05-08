Compact bridge to be installed in a month to replace GLOF destroyed bridge in Hunza: Chairman NHA

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Captain ® Muhammad Khurram Agha Sunday said on the special instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a compact bridge would be completed on war footing in a month in the area of Hassanabad, Hunza after destruction of an old bridge due to Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF).

During his visit to Hassanabad, the Chairman NHA met the local people and told that early relief would be provided to them and a temporary bridge would be installed in a month.

He said the NHA was prepared for any eventuality and the experts of structural designs had already completed the design of the regular bridge, adding work on the regular bridge would start immediately and within six to eight months the bridge will be completed.

The necessary supplies to the area would continue even before the completion of the temporary compact bridge, he added.

He said he was in contact with the Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan and it was decided to take all emergency measures to protect the local population from any further untoward situation.