Companies assets, income not my personal assets: Jahangir Tareen

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd March, 2020) Trusted aide of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and PTI leader Jahangir Tareen has rejected the media reports about accumulation of assets by him beyond his known sources of income terming them baseless.He clarified total revenue of JDW company has been shown and presented as his personal income which is inappropriate and against the facts.He stated that total annual income of these companies in 2018 stood at 57 billion rupees which dropped to Rs 48 billion in 2019.

The assets and income of these companies are not his personal assets.The news items running on media are fabricated and concocted. There is no substance in these reports. The assets and income of companies cannot be considered his personal assets, he remarked.

Attempt has been made to create a wrong impression by mixing full income of my companies with my personal assets in media reports.This runs against the fact what has been told in report that I have accepted a report about increase in income in a tv show.He said he is not the solitary member of his companies JDW but other persons are also share holders in them, therefore, income of the companies and increase in the income cannot be considered his personal income at any cost.It is pertinent to mention here that some media sections have published news items that assets of Jahangir Tareen have surged from Rs 37 billion to Rs 57 billion in the incumbent government which is alien to the facts.