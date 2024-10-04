Open Menu

Companies Awarded Rain-hit Road Construction Contracts Asked To Commence Work: Mayor Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2024 | 07:18 PM

Companies awarded rain-hit road construction contracts asked to commence work: Mayor Karachi

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Friday said that after completing the tendering and scrutiny process for the reconstruction of rain-affected roads in Karachi, companies awarded contracts have been instructed to commence construction work

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Friday said that after completing the tendering and scrutiny process for the reconstruction of rain-affected roads in Karachi, companies awarded contracts have been instructed to commence construction work.

In a statement on Friday, he said that 33 roads in the city were being reconstructed in the first phase, and the street lighting system on various roads wais also being modernized. All companies have been clearly instructed that there should be no negligence or use of substandard materials in the construction of the roads; otherwise, the responsible company will be immediately blacklisted.

The 33 roads undergoing construction and repair include Habib River Road, Shahrah-e-Orangi, Madinatul Hikmat Road, Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Road, Mahmood Road, Kashmir Road, Nizami Road, Khushhal Khan Road, Razi Road, PECHS, the road from Expo Center to National Stadium, the road from Bab-e-Khyber to Mominabad Police Station, Metroville Road, and others.

Additionally, repairs are being carried out at Chandni Chowk and Kamran Chowrangi, as well as in Nazimabad, Tariq Road, and Umar Sharif Underpass. Repairs are also taking place at Yaseenabad, Natha Khan, Drug Road, NEPA, Sahrab Goth, Golimar, Pakistan Quarters, Baloch Colony, and Karsaz bridges.

Moreover, restoration and repair work on streetlights is being done on Shah Waliullah Road, Ittehad Town Road, Baldia Stadium Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13-D Road, Malir 15, Railway Gate, Ibrahim Haidri Road, Bahadur Yar Jung Road, Korangi, Old Queens Road, Club Road, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Sindh Secretariat Road, Gulistan-e-Johar, Continental Bakery, Kamran Chowrangi, MediCare Hospital Sharfabad, New Town Police Station, PIB Colony Road, and others.

The repairs on Habib River Road and Bab-e-Khyber Road will also improve the sewage system.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab emphasized that enhancing the city's infrastructure was a priority, and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will fulfill its responsibilities in this regard. By improving roads, bridges, underpasses, and intersections, obstacles to traffic flow will be removed, leading to a significant reduction in travel time within the city and lessening traffic jams, ultimately saving citizens' valuable fuel, he added.

He mentioned that effective strategies have been devised for road construction and other infrastructure projects, taking past experiences into account. The engineering department has been explicitly instructed to ensure quality in development works to prevent the wastage of funds allocated for the city's development.

He highlighted the need for the newly constructed infrastructure to be durable so that citizens can benefit from it for a long time.

The Mayor Karachi stated that the consequences of poor infrastructure have affected Karachi's residents in the past. This is why, immediately after taking charge of KMC, priorities for the city's development and infrastructure restoration were set, and all KMC departments were made accountable to adhere to these priorities.

The citizens of Karachi can see that local representatives are striving to solve the city's problems, and efforts are being made to involve all relevant agencies in order to make the developmental process effective and comprehensive. It is hoped that the future will bring better prospects for Karachi.

