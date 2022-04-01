UrduPoint.com

Companies Start Producing Energy Efficient Fans

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Power crisis can be resolved soon if energy efficient products are made for the residential sector which consumes about 47 per cent of the total electricity generation as about 8 million fans are being manufactured in Pakistan every year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Power crisis can be resolved soon if energy efficient products are made for the residential sector which consumes about 47 per cent of the total electricity generation as about 8 million fans are being manufactured in Pakistan every year. Ceiling fans consume 85 to 150 watts of energy which cannot be compared with products of other nations.

These views were expressed by Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) Deputy Directors Muhammad Rizwan, Asghar Ali and Asad Khan Kirmani in-charge Liaison Office Gujranwala while briefing at an awareness seminar on 'Minimum Energy Performance Standard for Electric Fan' organized with collaboration of the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday.

President Gujranwala Chamber Muhammad Shoaib Butt was the chief guest while a large number of technical staff of the industry were also present.

The PSQCA officers said that with the consultation of all stake-holders, standard for energy efficient fan had been revised while more than 15 companies had started manufacturing their products under the same standard voluntarily.

They added that as per the vision of the government, the PSQCA was fully cooperating with the companies which were manufacturing energy efficient fans and other products, and technical support was being provided for star rating of their products.

They asked the industry to produce world-class quality products and not to compromise on the quality of raw material.

They told industrialists that in line with the government's vision of 'Ease of Doing business', the PSQCA was also facilitating industry in licensing and had developed 6,127 standards for various items while 16,241 standards had been adopted.

On this occasion, President Gujranwala Chamber Muhammad Shoaib Butt appreciated the PSQCA efforts and hoped that same kinds of seminars would ultimately help industrialists to meet challenges of new era.

Later, the president GCCI presented commemorative shields to the PSQCA officers.

