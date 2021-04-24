UrduPoint.com
Companies, Traders Must Pass On Relief To Masses: Fehmida Kausar Jamali

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 04:05 PM

Companies, traders must pass on relief to masses: Fehmida Kausar Jamali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Central Vice President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Fehmida Kausar Jamali said the government would go all-out against different cartels and mafias to provide immediate relief to masses.

The United States Dollar has been devalued by a significant Rs 17 during last eight months; but there was no tangible impact on the price indices in Pakistan, she said.

PTI leader has criticized and called out the attitude of various local and multinational companies, who at the time of devaluation of Pak rupee by even one rupee against US dollar invariably resort to increase in the prices of their products.

Counter intuitively, now they were not inclined to reduce their prices even by a single rupee, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Talking to media, she said the exchange rate in Pakistan on April 23 was around Rs 152 against dollar; while in August 2020 it was recorded at highest rate of of Rs.

168.87. After this escalation, all import-oriented companies had increased their prices; specially the pharmaceutical and automobile sectors.

However, now when dollar is almost 17 rupees down, there was no reduction in prices seen; while those prices must have come down considerably by now � ranging from 20% to 25% percent, she commented.

She urged the price control and regulatory authorities of pharmaceutical and automobile sectors to take cognizance of the situation and bring down the prices of the essential medicines at the earliest.

Additionally, authorities must regulate the prices of automobiles to reflect the true value of current Pak rupee.

"Due to the new spike of the COVID-19, the situation is changing very fast", she said adding, traders should realize the gravity of the problem and should not force the district administration to change market timings.

