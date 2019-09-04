UrduPoint.com
Company dealing in medical waste sealed in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :A company dealing in purchase of medical waste from hospitals and clinics has been sealed, deputy director environment said in a briefing to deputy commissioner here Wednesday.

Environment department also issued notices to 105 private hospitals' owners and 70 hospitals have been Challaned, the official said in a meeting of district hospitals waste supervisory committee, chaired by DC Amir Khatak, and attended by parliamentary secretary Nadeem Qureshi, special assistant to CM Javed Akhtar Ansari, and MPAs Tariq Abdullah, Saleem Labar, Waseem Khan Badozai, and Ms Sabeen Gul Khan.

The DC ordered to seal a poultry farm near 9-Kassi on polluting canal water by throwing dead birds and poultry waste inside it polluting water and overall environment.

He said that FIRs be got registered against private hospitals which have not yet installed incinerators or alternate arrangements and poultry farms involved in throwing poultry waste and dead birds in canals.

