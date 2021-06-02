Company directed to write manufacturing, expiry date on products

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur (City) has issued notice to Dollar Company, urging it must write and show manufacturing and expiry date on its products.

According to an official spokesman for the district management, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur (City), Naeem Sadiq received complaint that Dollar Company which manufacturing stationery items used in offices and educational institutions used to avoid writing and showing manufacturing and expiry date on its products.

The Assistant Commissioner issued a notice to the company under Punjab Consumer Protection Act. The company was asked to submit its clarification.

The company was also urged must write and show manufacturing and expiry date on its stationery products.