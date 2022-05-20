UrduPoint.com

Company Finalises Grand Cleanliness Plan Over A Month Ahead Of Eid Ul Azha

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2022 | 06:38 PM

Company finalises grand cleanliness plan over a month ahead of Eid ul Azha

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) finalized a grand cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha here on Friday, over a month ahead of muslim ummah's big religious festival when believers sacrifice hundreds of thousands of sacrificial animals in commemoration of Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim Alaih Salam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) finalized a grand cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha here on Friday, over a month ahead of muslim ummah's big religious festival when believers sacrifice hundreds of thousands of sacrificial animals in commemoration of Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim Alaih Salam.

Company's board of directors (BoD) approved the plan at a meeting chaired by MWMC's chief executive officer (CEO) Muhammad Farooq Dogar, says an official release.

Dogar termed disposal of waste of innumerable sacrificed animals during Eid-ul-Azha days as a challenge and added MWMC has finalized a well coordinated plan in advance, giving sufficient time to functionaries to keep arrangements ready to execute the plan flawlessly and swiftly when the time comes.

The CEO said that machinery and vehicles would be hired by the company to dispose of the waste.

About acquisition of machinery and vehicles, Farooq Dogar said that the case would be sent to the BoD for final approval after it is scrutinized and approved by the procurement committee. He hoped the acquisition process would complete by the end of 2022. He ordered officials to keep doing work necessary to execute the grand Eid cleanliness plan efficiently.

Eid ul Azha, the festival of sacrifice, begins every year on the 10th day of Zil-Hajj, the last month of the Islamic Calendar.

Related Topics

Multan Company Vehicles Muslim

Recent Stories

APNS and Voice of Punjab sign an MoU for promotion ..

APNS and Voice of Punjab sign an MoU for promotion of regional papers & opportun ..

48 minutes ago
 PARC boosting up beekeeping sector in Pakistan: Ch ..

PARC boosting up beekeeping sector in Pakistan: Chairman PARC

41 seconds ago
 DC Bannu meets doctors, polio officers to make pol ..

DC Bannu meets doctors, polio officers to make polio drive successful

44 seconds ago
 Defense of Pakistan in safe hands owing to sacrifi ..

Defense of Pakistan in safe hands owing to sacrifices of Pak Army: Senator Samin ..

46 seconds ago
 High-level polio delegation concludes visit to Pak ..

High-level polio delegation concludes visit to Pakistan

47 seconds ago
 Four more diagnosed with COVID-19

Four more diagnosed with COVID-19

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.