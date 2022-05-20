Company finalises grand cleanliness plan over a month ahead of Eid ul Azha

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) finalized a grand cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha here on Friday, over a month ahead of muslim ummah's big religious festival when believers sacrifice hundreds of thousands of sacrificial animals in commemoration of Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim Alaih Salam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) finalized a grand cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha here on Friday, over a month ahead of muslim ummah's big religious festival when believers sacrifice hundreds of thousands of sacrificial animals in commemoration of Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim Alaih Salam.

Company's board of directors (BoD) approved the plan at a meeting chaired by MWMC's chief executive officer (CEO) Muhammad Farooq Dogar, says an official release.

Dogar termed disposal of waste of innumerable sacrificed animals during Eid-ul-Azha days as a challenge and added MWMC has finalized a well coordinated plan in advance, giving sufficient time to functionaries to keep arrangements ready to execute the plan flawlessly and swiftly when the time comes.

The CEO said that machinery and vehicles would be hired by the company to dispose of the waste.

About acquisition of machinery and vehicles, Farooq Dogar said that the case would be sent to the BoD for final approval after it is scrutinized and approved by the procurement committee. He hoped the acquisition process would complete by the end of 2022. He ordered officials to keep doing work necessary to execute the grand Eid cleanliness plan efficiently.

Eid ul Azha, the festival of sacrifice, begins every year on the 10th day of Zil-Hajj, the last month of the Islamic Calendar.