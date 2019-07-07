Company says huge quantity of oil stolen

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) ::A huge quantity of oil was stolen from Parco line by digging a tunnel in the area of Thikriwala police station, according to the company officials.

A police spokesman said on Sunday a Parco, team headed by its administration officer, conducted a surprise raid at the Dera (outhouse) of one Muhammad Azeem Anwar in Chak No 275-JB, Pensara, and found that oil was being stolen by a digging 400-foot-long tunnel from Dera to the Parco pipeline.

The accused fled the scene while the team seized material from the spot.

Police have registered a case against 10 persons including Azeem Anwar, Zubair Shafiq, Najaf Khan Baloch, Ahmad Kasuri, Abdul Malik Gopanak, etc.