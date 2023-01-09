UrduPoint.com

Compassionate Pledges At Geneva Moot To Help Pakistan For Resilient Recovery & Rehabilitation: Minister For Information And Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

January 09, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said the compassionate pledges from the international community at the International Conference on Resilient Pakistan in Geneva would help the country in its recovery and rehabilitation from the flood.

"As Pakistan races against time in the backdrop of cataclysmic floods, the U.S is providing an additional $100 million, Azerbaijan has pledged $2 million. These compassionate pledges will help resilient recovery and rehabilitation," she said in a tweet.

