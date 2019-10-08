Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that expeditious completion of CPEC projects is the foremost priority of his government as this transformational project was pivotal to accelerating Pakistan's economic development and regional prosperity

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th October, 2019) : Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that expeditious completion of CPEC projects is the foremost priority of his government as this transformational project was pivotal to accelerating Pakistan's economic development and regional prosperity.He said this during wide ranging bilateral talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the Great Hall on Tuesday.Both the prime ministers exchanged views particularly covered strengthening of bilateral economic partnership on the occasion .On his arrival, the Prime Minister was presented a guard of honour, accompanied by 19-gun salute.

The Foreign Minister, Minister of Planning, Development and Reform, Minister of Railways, Advisor on Commerce, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Energy, and Chairman BOI, Chief of Army Staff, DG ISI, and other senior officials were present.

The bilateral talks were followed by a banquet hosted by Premier Li.Extending felicitations on the 70th Anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, the Prime Minister underscored that the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China served the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples and contributed to peace, development and stability in the region.Premier Li was apprised of the actions undertaken recently to fast-track CPEC projects and to push the development momentum in Gawadar.Premier Li underlined the salience of the abiding Pakistan-China relationship and reiterated China's support for Pakistan's issues of core national interest.

Premier Li thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for the measures to advance CPEC projects and maintained that the second phase of CPEC will be instrumental in reinforcing and consolidating Pakistan's economic development and pave the way for enhanced Chinese investments in Pakistan.The two sides exchanged views on deepening bilateral trade and explored ways of increasing Pakistan's exports to China.

Both leaders agreed that the implementation of the 2nd phase of China-Pakistan FTA would lead to more trade, economic and investment opportunities between the two countries. Other areas of potential collaboration discussed between the two sides included railways, steel, oil and gas, industry and science & technology.The two sides also discussed regional security situation including serious human rights and humanitarian situation in IoJK.

Prime Minister Imran Khan apprised Premier Li of the latest developments and the importance of urgent action by the international community to alleviate the sufferings of the Kashmiri people in the lockdown.Both leaders maintained that frequent and substantive bilateral exchanges were contributing to elevating the All-Weather Strategic Co-operative Partnership to new heights and were reinforcing people-to-people ties.The two leaders also witnessed signing of various Agreements and MOUs aimed at deepening Pakistan-China ties in a range of socio-economic sectors.Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his invitation to Premier Li to visit Pakistan at the earliest opportunity.