Compensation Amount Distributed Among Disaster Affectees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Compensation amount distributed among disaster affectees

KHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Zakat, Ushr, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, Anwar Zeb Khan Saturday distributed compensation cheques among the people affected by the natural calamities in Civil Colony Khar and the heirs of the two martyred who lost their lives in bomb blast occurred at tehsil Mamond.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that KP government has given Rs. 7.23 million to 105 families affected by natural calamities in Bajaur district and Rs. 300,000 each to heirs of two martyred of Mamond bomb blast.

He further said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan provincial government has carried out record developmental works in Bajaur district.

Anwar Zeb said that a survey team would soon inspect district Bajaur to establish a university that was a long standing demand the people of the area. He hoped that establishment of a varsity would pave the way for development in the area.

Nazim Navagai, Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman, Deputy Commissioner, Iftikhar Alam and other officials were also present on the occasion.

