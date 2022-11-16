Compensation amount paid to heirs of Tezgam train tragedy victims

Compensation cheques against railway insurance were given to the heirs of 8 missing martyred passengers of the ill-fated Tez Gaam here on Wednesday

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Compensation cheques against railway insurance were given to the heirs of 8 missing martyred passengers of the ill-fated Tez Gaam here on Wednesday.

According to details, on 31st October 2019, Pakistan Railway's Tezgam passenger train caught fire while travelling from Karachi to Rawalpindi, resulting in the deaths of at least 75 passengers.

However, 8 passengers belonging to Mirpurkhas went missing including Aadil, Yasiir Ali, Saif-u-Rehman, Jan Muhammad, Aurangzeb alis Khurram, Muhammad Iqbal, Ejaz Ahmed Memon and Muhammad Jawed.

Railway authorities after conducting hectic enquiries and completing legal documentation paid compensation amount worth 15 lac to each heir of rail victims.