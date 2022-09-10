Compensation cheque of Rs0.5mn handed over

(@FahadShabbir)

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) ::District administration Dir Lower on Saturday handed over a compensation cheque of Rs0.5 million to the family of a house collapse incident at Kando Machila Maidan area in which a woman was killed and two persons injured.

Assistant Commissioner Lal Qala Zar Wali Khan visited the area and handed over the cheque to the family members to help financial assistance to the affected family.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC said"The district administration is taking measures to help rains and flood affectees of the area on priority basis."