Open Menu

Compensation Cheque Worth Rs 2 M Delivered To Bereaved Family Of Storm Victim

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Compensation cheque worth Rs 2 m delivered to bereaved family of storm victim

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) On the special directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, a compensation cheque worth Rs Two million is handed over to the family of the late Asiaan in the Korai area.

Asiaan had lost his life during the natural calamity—torrential rains and a windstorm—that struck Dera Ismail Khan on August 23.

Assistant Commissioner Dera Syed Muhammad Arsalan handed over the cheque to the father of the deceased.

It is worth mentioning here that a total of eight people lost their lives in the storm across the district. The compensation cheques were delivered to the families of seven victims within 24 hours of the incident.

However, in this case, the bereaved family had gone to Waziristan for the burial, and the cheque was handed over upon their return, along with a package of non-food items.

APP/akt

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

2 days ago
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

3 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan