Compensation Cheque Worth Rs 2 M Delivered To Bereaved Family Of Storm Victim
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 12:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) On the special directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, a compensation cheque worth Rs Two million is handed over to the family of the late Asiaan in the Korai area.
Asiaan had lost his life during the natural calamity—torrential rains and a windstorm—that struck Dera Ismail Khan on August 23.
Assistant Commissioner Dera Syed Muhammad Arsalan handed over the cheque to the father of the deceased.
It is worth mentioning here that a total of eight people lost their lives in the storm across the district. The compensation cheques were delivered to the families of seven victims within 24 hours of the incident.
However, in this case, the bereaved family had gone to Waziristan for the burial, and the cheque was handed over upon their return, along with a package of non-food items.
