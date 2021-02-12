UrduPoint.com
Compensation Cheques Distributed

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Information & Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Friday distributed compensation cheques among 24 affected families of Al Ramzan Center Building incident at a simple ceremony organized at Timber Market here.

Addressing the ceremony Syed Nasir Hussain Shah stated that it was the responsibility of Sindh government to rehabilitate the affected families and they have done their duty by providing financial assistance to the affectees.

He added that Sindh government had identified land for shifting of timber market from the city after a report prepared by Senator Taj Haider on the Timber Market issue that was presented to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

He added that consultation meeting would soon be held with Timer Market Association and various options of identified land would be present to them and final decision would be taken with the consent of trader's community of timber market.

The minister said that Sindh government has conceived a plan to demolish dilapidated buildings in old city area which were unsafe and added that hundreds of lives were in danger and unwanted incident could happen any time.

He said that as per plan affected families of demolished building would be provided alternate residences or monthly rent. He said that one window facilities would be established for facilitating the affected families.

Syed Nasir hussain Shah said that Sindh government had always resolved the issue of traders community on priority and added that they were standing with the business community. He said that Sindh government was well aware of the difficulties of business community faced during Covid 19 and wanted that the condition of business community should be improved. He assured that Sindh government would take all measures in this regard.

He recalled that Sindh government had fulfilled its responsibly in rehabilitating timber market fire incident affectees and huge amount was provided to affectees.

