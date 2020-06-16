UrduPoint.com
Compensation Cheques Distributed Among Deceased Railways Staffers' Families

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 10:48 PM

Under the prime minister's assistance package, Divisional Superintendent Railways Syed Munawar Shah Tuesday distributed compensation cheques worth Rs30 million among 27 deceased staffers' families

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Under the prime minister's assistance package, Divisional Superintendent Railways Syed Munawar Shah Tuesday distributed compensation cheques worth Rs30 million among 27 deceased staffers' families.

In a ceremony held here, the cheques were distributed among those Railways staffers families who were died during their service in the department.

The divisional superintendent, on this occasion, also announced jobs for family members on completion of their 18 years of age criteria.

He said, "Our doors are always open for deceased families and their problems would be resolved on priority," adding department would not leave them in a lurch and take care of their needs.

Pakistan

