Compensation cheques distributed among heirs of rain ,flood victims

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :A ceremony for the distribution of support money among heirs of persons who died during previous rains and floods was held at the Commissioner's office. Commissioner Abdul Aleem Lashari and DIG Police Muhammad Younus Chandio distributed checks amounting to Rs 10.7 million. Overall heirs of 17 deceased persons were given a check of Rs one million each.

Addressing the occasion, the Commissioner said that there is no price for human life but the government is supporting heirs of deceased persons on humanitarian grounds.

Earlier the district administration has distributed checks of supporting amounts to the heirs of rain, flood victims. Commissioner said that the Sindh Government is financially assisting the rain floods affected persons towards fertilizer, purchase of seed and construction of damaged houses.

Additional Commissioner SBA Muhammad Saleem Jatoi, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, Assistant Commissioner Daur Abbas Ali Dayo, Mukhtarkar Daur Muhammad Ali Jamali and media were present onthe occasion.