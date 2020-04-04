UrduPoint.com
Compensation Cheques Distributed Among Heirs Of Deceased, Inured In Lightening Incidents

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 10:00 PM

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr. Shahzad Tahir Thaheem has said that compensation cheques worth Rs 21,00000 Rupees were distributed among the deceased and injured persons during lightening incidents sparked after torrential monsoon rains in District Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr. Shahzad Tahir Thaheem has said that compensation cheques worth Rs 21,00000 Rupees were distributed among the deceased and injured persons during lightening incidents sparked after torrential monsoon rains in District Tharparkar.

In a statement DC said that recommendation to compensate rain affecters was sent to Sindh government for consideration.

During last monsoon 30 people were died including 8 Men. 13 women and 9 Children., While 8 peoples were injured including 4 male and 4 females and compensation cheques were distributed by the concerned Taluka Assistant Commissioners.

For the died 8 males, 1 lac per compensation cheque, 13 females and 9 children were received 50 thousand per cheque as compensation, while the 8 injured persons received 25,000 Rupees per head as compensation were distributed among all the deceased of died and injured persons of lightening incident

