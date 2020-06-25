Compensation cheques distributed among heirs of martyred Levies personnel

Deputy Commissioner Arshad Mansoor on Thursday distributed compensation cheques under Shohuda Package among heirs of Levies personnel of the district who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty during 2011-13

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Arshad Mansoor on Thursday distributed compensation cheques under Shohuda Package among heirs of Levies personnel of the district who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty during 2011-13.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said these Levies Jawans had rendered supreme sacrifices for the sake of the country and their matchless sacrifices would always be remembered.

He said there was no substitute to human lives and but these cheques, the DC added would help mitigate their financial burden, adding that the district administration accorded top priority to resolve problems of heirs of the martyred personnel.

He recalled that terrorism was at peak during 2011-13 in the country but Levies Jawans of the Hangu district efficiently tackled the menace while embracing martyrdom and successfully upheld writ of the government.

He assured his full support to heirs of the martyrs for resolving their problems at the earliest, saying doors of his office would always remain opened for them.

Prayers were offered for departed souls of the martyred personnel of levies force.